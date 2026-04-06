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Massive internet outage in Russia, banks and public services not working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2606 views

Massive problems with access to banking applications, communication operators, and online services have been recorded in Russia. The outage affected Moscow and other regions.

Massive internet outage in Russia, banks and public services not working

Users are complaining about a massive outage of the entire RuNet. According to the Downdetector service, online cinema websites, banks, and social networks, as well as several gaming platforms, are not working. Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Samara region are particularly complaining about the outages, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

Websites and applications of banks, telecom operators, satellite companies, and other organizations in Russia stopped working on the evening of April 6, according to data from the "Sboy.rf" project.

According to the data, problems arose in the operation of "Rostelecom", Alfa-Bank, "NTV Plus", "Tricolor", "Gosuslugi", T2, "Mosenergosbyt".

According to Downdetector, residents of Russia also report problems with the operation of "Sber", "Gazprombank", Okko, "World of Tanks".

The cause of the problems is not yet known.

Total surveillance: Russia tightens control over the internet and data retention periods - CPD11.01.26, 22:29 • 3908 views

Antonina Tumanova

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