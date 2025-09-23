$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Massive fire in Russian zoo: llamas and alpacas killed

Kyiv • UNN

A large-scale fire broke out in Novosibirsk, Russia, on the territory of a zoo, engulfing two buildings. Llamas and alpacas were killed, but firefighters managed to save a bull, a camel, and three goats.

Massive fire in Russian zoo: llamas and alpacas killed

A large-scale fire broke out in Novosibirsk, Russia, on the territory of a zoo, engulfing two buildings. According to Russian media, llamas and alpacas died, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media, rescuers managed to localize the fire. More than 30 specialists and 10 units of equipment are involved in the liquidation.

There is currently no official information about human casualties.

It is reported that firefighters rescued two animals from the burning buildings: a bull, a camel, and three goats, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to Russian media, llamas and alpacas died.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World