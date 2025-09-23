Massive fire in Russian zoo: llamas and alpacas killed

A large-scale fire broke out in Novosibirsk, Russia, on the territory of a zoo, engulfing two buildings. According to Russian media, llamas and alpacas died, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media, rescuers managed to localize the fire. More than 30 specialists and 10 units of equipment are involved in the liquidation.

There is currently no official information about human casualties.

It is reported that firefighters rescued two animals from the burning buildings: a bull, a camel, and three goats, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to Russian media, llamas and alpacas died.