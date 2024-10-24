Mass riots break out in the Urals: crowd attacks house of murder suspects, detained
Kyiv • UNN
In the Russian city of Korkino, local residents stormed the house of the suspects in the murder of a taxi driver. Special forces detained at least 20 people, and two people sustained gunshot wounds.
In the Urals, residents of the city of Korkino came to the house of people who were called the murderers of a taxi driver in social networks. Special forces arrived there, and dozens of detainees are known to have been arrested, UNN reports, citing Mediaport and Astra.
Details
According to local residents, someone fired into the crowd from the building. After that, residents began throwing stones at the building and overturned a car that was standing next to it.
Russian security forces surrounded the building and pushed the crowd away. In the video, people shout to the security forces: "What do you get paid for, you bitches?", ‘Bring them out here!’, ‘We're not leaving!’, ‘Let us talk’. According to Russian media, "about 20 more vehicles" with security forces from Chelyabinsk were sent to Korkino.
Ural Mash claims that two people were hospitalized from the scene with gunshot wounds.
"At least 20 people were detained in Korkino for rioting in the city. The crowd continues to set cars on fire," adds Astra.
Context
On the evening of October 23, a dead woman with stab wounds was found in Korkino.
A description of two young men aged 16 and 19, who were the last clients of the murdered woman - Mamuil Yurchenko and Marcel Yurchenko - appeared online, stating that they might be armed with cold steel. the Russian media that disseminated them called the people in the pictures "gypsies.