Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children

In the Lviv region, the number of poisonings at a recreation camp has increased to 41 people, 39 of whom are children. Specialists are conducting water and food tests to determine the cause of the acute intestinal infection outbreak.

Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children

In the Lviv region, the number of people poisoned while staying at a recreation camp in the Stryi district has increased to 41, including 39 children. All necessary measures are currently being taken to establish the cause of this situation, Natalia Ivanchenko, Director General of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, told a correspondent of UNN.

The number of people admitted for treatment to healthcare facilities with a diagnosis of acute intestinal infection from among those who rested in one of the camps of the Slavske territorial community has increased. This is 41 people, including 39 children.

- Ivanchenko reported.

Details

The doctor reported that all victims are admitted with identical symptoms characteristic of an intestinal infection.

"All are admitted with almost identical symptoms: fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, some have loose stools. Material is being collected for laboratory testing," Ivanchenko said.

Ivanchenko also said that specialists are checking the water in the pool, the water supply, and also examining the food consumed by the children. In addition, doctors are interviewing the children.

"A rapid response team from the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Consumer Service worked at the camp. They checked the water in the pool, from the water supply, many food products, ready meals for biological research in order to understand what caused the infection. All children were interviewed - both those who fell ill and those who ate at the camp but did not fall ill, to identify the probable main route of infection and the transmission factor," Ivanchenko noted.

The doctor also added that there were a total of 130 people in the camp. Some children have already been picked up by their parents, and those who remained are under medical supervision.

"There were 130 people in the shift. Many parents come to pick up their children from the camp, some still remain. These children are under medical supervision," she said.

Recall

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection was recorded at the "Friendli Camp" in Lviv region. Dozens of children were affected. Previously, 34 victims were reported, but their number continues to grow.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
Lviv Oblast