Marvel has revealed the release dates of its series for the next year
Kyiv • UNN
Marvel has announced the release dates of seven new series on Disney+ from December 2024 to December 2025. The announced projects include new seasons of What If, Daredevil Born Again, and several new series.
Marvel has revealed the release dates of its TV series for the next year, UNN reports with reference to Gizmodo.
Details
Late on Tuesday night, a video full of new information about Marvel appeared online, and it was hidden in a typical Marvel way. In anticipation of the final episode of Agatha All Along, Marvel has released stills and release dates for each of its series that will be released on Disney+ by the end of this year and throughout 2025:
- What If...? Season 3 - December 22
- Ваш дружній сусід Людина-павук - January 25
- Daredevil Born Again - March 4
- Ironheart - June 24
- Eyes of Wakanda - August 6
- Marvel Zombies - October 2025
- Wonder Man - December 2025
Some of them, such as Daredevil, were already known, but others, such as Ironheart and Wonder Man, were not yet known, the publication notes.
