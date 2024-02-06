Bezugla stated that she was expelled from the Servant of the People

Maryana Bezugla was officially expelled from the Servant of the People political party. The People's Deputy herself announced this on the Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The head of the party, Elena Shulyak, approved my application to leave the Servant of the People party. – wrote Mariana Bezuglaya

Earlier

On January 11, People's Deputy Maryana Bezugla announced that she had written a statement to leave the Servant of the People faction and party.

It is known that the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Rules of Procedure unanimously supported the recall of People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction Maryana Bezugla from the position of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. However, the parliament has not yet been able to consider the relevant draft resolution.

