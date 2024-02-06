"Let me go": Bezuhla urges the Rada not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the faction

MP Mariana Bezuhla appealed to the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a request not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the faction. She announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

I appealed to Arakhamia and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to read my resignation from the Servant of the People faction and not to "lose" it anywhere. Let me go - Bezugla wrote.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Regulations unanimously supported the recall of MP Mariana Bezuhla from the Servant of the People faction from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

On January 12, MP Mariana Bezuhla said that her applications for resignation from the Servant of the People party and faction had been officially accepted.