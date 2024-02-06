"Let me go": Bezuhla urges the Rada not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the faction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"Let me go": Bezuhla urges the Rada not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the faction

MP Mariana Bezuhla appealed to Razha's leadership with a request not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the Servant of the People faction.

MP Mariana Bezuhla appealed to the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a request not to delay the announcement of her withdrawal from the faction. She announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.  

I appealed to Arakhamia and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to read my resignation from the Servant of the People faction and not to "lose" it anywhere. Let me go

- Bezugla wrote.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Regulations unanimously supported the recall of MP Mariana Bezuhla from the Servant of the People faction from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

On January 12, MP Mariana Bezuhla said that her applications for resignation from the Servant of the People party and faction had been officially accepted.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

