Man threatened TTC in Cherkasy with a grenade: details of the incident
In Cherkasy, a man pulled the pin from a grenade and threatened to take military personnel from the TCC hostage. The incident occurred during a check of registration data.
On Tuesday morning, August 5, in Cherkasy, TCC servicemen stopped a person to check their registration data. However, the man pulled out a grenade, pulled the pin, and threatened to take the servicemen hostage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Cherkasy Regional TCC.
Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. Currently, law enforcement representatives are working with the man, and TCC servicemen are at a safe distance. Representatives of special services are on site to clarify the circumstances and resolve this situation.
Currently, law enforcement officers are giving a legal assessment of the citizen's actions. At the same time, the TCC reminded that committing any criminal offense entails responsibility in accordance with current legislation.
This is not the first incident with the TCC in Ukraine. Earlier, UNN reported that in Mykolaiv Oblast, civilians attacked TCC servicemen, damaged a car, and injured a soldier. One of the servicemen used a traumatic pistol.
UNN also reported that in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the court sentenced a man for attacking a TCC employee. The serviceman was diagnosed with a broken nose, bruises near the eyes, and in the frontal area.