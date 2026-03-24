Man killed, houses damaged in artillery strike in Kherson

On the morning of March 24, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Kherson. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and a criminal case has been opened. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the shelling occurred around 04:15.

As a result of the strike, a 62-year-old man who was in his own home sustained fatal injuries.

At least 11 private houses were damaged. Information regarding other possible casualties is being clarified.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors and police investigators are documenting the consequences of the attack and collecting evidence of the crime.

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