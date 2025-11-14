$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5108 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 7986 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9264 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11276 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22859 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19731 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44769 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30474 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Makes "decisions" and appears in media: a judge from Donetsk region received the maximum sentence in absentia for working for the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

The former judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for participating in a terrorist organization and cooperating with the Russian occupiers.

Makes "decisions" and appears in media: a judge from Donetsk region received the maximum sentence in absentia for working for the occupiers

A former employee of the Donetsk District Administrative Court has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for participating in a terrorist organization. The "representative of Themis" continues to "administer justice," relying on the occupying fictitious laws and regulations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that after the occupation of part of Donetsk region in 2014, the judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court did not leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine. Two years later, he voluntarily joined the work of the so-called "judicial branch of government" controlled by the Russian Federation.

The man took up the pseudo-position of a judge of the illegally created "Telmanivsky District Court." Currently, as added by the OGP, he administers so-called justice, relying on fictitious laws and regulations. The traitor also reports in the media about the performed "judicial proceedings."

Thus, he helps the occupiers and undermines the authority of Ukrainian justice. Prosecutors of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office proved his guilt in participating in a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprived of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government for 3 years.

- reported by the prosecutor's office.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a patrol police officer of the Kharkiv region voluntarily cooperated with the enemy during the Russian occupation of Kupyansk. Then she fled to the Russian Federation and is currently on the wanted list. In Ukraine, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Lilia Podolyak

