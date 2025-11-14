Makes "decisions" and appears in media: a judge from Donetsk region received the maximum sentence in absentia for working for the occupiers

A former employee of the Donetsk District Administrative Court has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for participating in a terrorist organization. The "representative of Themis" continues to "administer justice," relying on the occupying fictitious laws and regulations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The investigation established that after the occupation of part of Donetsk region in 2014, the judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court did not leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine. Two years later, he voluntarily joined the work of the so-called "judicial branch of government" controlled by the Russian Federation.

The man took up the pseudo-position of a judge of the illegally created "Telmanivsky District Court." Currently, as added by the OGP, he administers so-called justice, relying on fictitious laws and regulations. The traitor also reports in the media about the performed "judicial proceedings."

Thus, he helps the occupiers and undermines the authority of Ukrainian justice. Prosecutors of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office proved his guilt in participating in a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprived of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government for 3 years. - reported by the prosecutor's office.

Recall

