Mahuchikh won the World High Jump Ultimate Championship
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold at the World Ultimate Championship. The winning result in the women's high jump was 1.99 m.
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the Absolute World Championships, reports UNN, citing the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.
Yaroslava Mahuchikh confidently wins the Absolute World Championships! The Ukrainian takes gold in the women's high jump with a result of 1.99 m
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