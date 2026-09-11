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Mahuchikh won the World High Jump Ultimate Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold at the World Ultimate Championship. The winning result in the women's high jump was 1.99 m.

Mahuchikh won the World High Jump Ultimate Championship

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the Absolute World Championships, reports UNN, citing the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh confidently wins the Absolute World Championships! The Ukrainian takes gold in the women's high jump with a result of 1.99 m 

- the statement reads.

Yaroslava Moguchy won gold at the 2024 Diamond League in Stockholm03.06.24, 04:30 • 28599 views

Antonina Tumanova

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