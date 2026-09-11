Mahuchikh won the World High Jump Ultimate Championship

Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"

UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels

"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict

MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property

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Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow

Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia

"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar

Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO

Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR