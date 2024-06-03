Yaroslava Moguchy won gold at the 2024 Diamond League in Stockholm

Yaroslava Maguchikh won gold at the first stage of the 2024 Diamond League in the high jump, which was held in Stockholm, Suspilne reports.Sport, transmits UNN.

"For the first time in the season of the series, three Ukrainian women competed in the high jump at once. Their second stage this year was held by Yulia Levchenko and Gerashchenko, who competed for silver at the May competitions in Doha, "the report says.

Yaroslava Moguchy missed the first two lines, while Irina Gerashchenko overcame the first three starting marks without mistakes.

Only two athletes overcame 1.94 meters on the first attempt - Moguchy and German Yamke on NE. On the verge of departure, Maguchikh was at an altitude of 1.97 meters – she took the height on the last attempt. Sonnen and Gerashchenko stopped at this point, guaranteeing Yaroslav at least "Silver" of the stage.

At an altitude of 2 meters, Moguchy was left face-to-face with Olislagers, who missed the height of 1.97 meters. The Australian had to overcome the bar to catch on to the top three winners, otherwise Maguchikh received the "gold".

Olislagers made three mistakes at a height of 2 meters - "bronze" went to Gerashchenko, and Moguchy was out of competition in the fight for first place. The reigning European champion made a successful attempt at a height of 2 meters.

"I opened [the season] by two meters. Not perfect, but good to start with. I am waiting for the competition in Rome, where I will defend the title of European champion, and I wanted to show the best result here," Maguchikh said after the competition.

