Magnetic storms in January 2026: when to expect them
Kyiv • UNN
January 2026 will be relatively calm regarding magnetic storms, but solar flares are expected. The largest magnetic storms are predicted for January 17 and 18 with a K-index of 5.
January 2026 promises to be relatively calm regarding magnetic storms, although solar flares are still expected, writes UNN.
According to forecasts, 2026 will begin quite calmly, but the impact of geomagnetic disturbances will increase every day. Although this increase will not be so intense, there is a possibility of solar fluctuations that could turn into a strong magnetic storm. The largest magnetic storms are expected on January 17 and 18.
Calendar of magnetic storms for January 2026:
- January 1 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 2 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 3 – weak storm with K-index 3;
- January 9 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 10 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 12 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 13 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 14 – moderate storm with K-index 4;
- January 17 – strong storm with K-index 5;
- January 18 – strong storm with K-index 5.
However, magnetic storms are very unstable, so it is worth being prepared for anything. UNN has prepared some recommendations for you on how to alleviate the impact of space:
- It is important to normalize the daily routine, namely sleep. You need to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Sleep at least 8 hours a day. It is important for the body and brain to rest well;
- It is important to maintain water balance throughout the day. Remember, the normal amount of water for an adult is 2 liters per day.
- Balanced nutrition, it is worth giving up heavy food and alcohol during periods of magnetic activity.