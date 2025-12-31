Magnetic storms in January 2026: when to expect them

January 2026 promises to be relatively calm regarding magnetic storms, although solar flares are still expected, writes UNN.

According to forecasts, 2026 will begin quite calmly, but the impact of geomagnetic disturbances will increase every day. Although this increase will not be so intense, there is a possibility of solar fluctuations that could turn into a strong magnetic storm. The largest magnetic storms are expected on January 17 and 18.

Calendar of magnetic storms for January 2026:

January 1 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 2 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 3 – weak storm with K-index 3;

weak storm with K-index 3; January 9 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 10 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 12 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 13 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 14 – moderate storm with K-index 4;

moderate storm with K-index 4; January 17 – strong storm with K-index 5;

January 18 – strong storm with K-index 5.

However, magnetic storms are very unstable, so it is worth being prepared for anything. UNN has prepared some recommendations for you on how to alleviate the impact of space: