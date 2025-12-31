$42.390.17
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 4964 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 7708 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 11689 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 13928 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 14557 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 16692 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 19827 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19561 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17343 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15665 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Tags
Authors
Magnetic storms in January 2026: when to expect them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

January 2026 will be relatively calm regarding magnetic storms, but solar flares are expected. The largest magnetic storms are predicted for January 17 and 18 with a K-index of 5.

Magnetic storms in January 2026: when to expect them

January 2026 promises to be relatively calm regarding magnetic storms, although solar flares are still expected, writes UNN.

According to forecasts, 2026 will begin quite calmly, but the impact of geomagnetic disturbances will increase every day. Although this increase will not be so intense, there is a possibility of solar fluctuations that could turn into a strong magnetic storm. The largest magnetic storms are expected on January 17 and 18.

Calendar of magnetic storms for January 2026:

  • January 1 moderate storm with K-index 4;
    • January 2 moderate storm with K-index 4;
      • January 3 weak storm with K-index 3;
        • January 9 moderate storm with K-index 4;
          • January 10 moderate storm with K-index 4;
            • January 12 moderate storm with K-index 4;
              • January 13 moderate storm with K-index 4;
                • January 14 moderate storm with K-index 4;
                  • January 17 – strong storm with K-index 5;
                    • January 18 – strong storm with K-index 5.

                      However, magnetic storms are very unstable, so it is worth being prepared for anything. UNN has prepared some recommendations for you on how to alleviate the impact of space:

                      • It is important to normalize the daily routine, namely sleep. You need to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Sleep at least 8 hours a day. It is important for the body and brain to rest well;
                        • It is important to maintain water balance throughout the day. Remember, the normal amount of water for an adult is 2 liters per day.
                          • Balanced nutrition, it is worth giving up heavy food and alcohol during periods of magnetic activity.

                            Oleksandra Mesenko

                            Health
                            New Year