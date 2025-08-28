Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary: "Stick your sanctions and restrictions up your ass"

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 13794 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 21349 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 48320 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 78510 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 76151 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 103393 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 75960 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 80038 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 215733 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91335 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
40%
753mm
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 60382 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 59091 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 26083 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 33352 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 67882 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 131301 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 133633 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 215598 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 195696 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102880 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 88562 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 120425 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 122561 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 117803 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 150177 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary: "Stick your sanctions and restrictions up your ass"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3026 views

Ukrainian serviceman Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Szijjártó of populism.

Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary: "Stick your sanctions and restrictions up your ass"

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds", Robert Brovdi, responded to the ban on entry to Hungary, calling the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accusing Szijjártó of populism. He reported this on his Telegram page, writes UNN.

Stick your sanctions and restrictions on visiting Hungary up your ass, Mr. "dancer on bones". I am Ukrainian, and I will arrive in my Father's Homeland after you. There are enough true Magyars in Hungary, and someday you will screw them over. And as for the Schengen restrictions - don't take on more than you can handle, - you have a strange sense of humor. And special agents are not in the Top-10, so get in line for now

- the message says.

He also commented on the populism surrounding the alleged threats to Hungary's sovereignty:

"Keep selling this to the local lumpen, while there's still some of them left and they fall for that 'blah-blah'. But remember the black-and-white position of an ethnic Hungarian, a Ukrainian soldier, commander of the AFU Birds:

By "milking" the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, you are not protecting Hungary's sovereignty, but your own dirty pockets, filled with sanctioned cheap raw materials, by buying which you are complicit in multiplying bloody money that flies back as missiles and Shaheds to peaceful cities of Ukraine and only today, August 28, 2025, killed dozens of Ukrainians in Kyiv.

Your limbs are up to the elbows in Ukrainian blood. And we will remember that.

No claim to politics.

Purely the reaction of a serviceman, a citizen of Ukraine, to the published statement," - summarized Madyar.

Recall

Hungary banned Robert Brovdi, commander of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces, from entering the country. This happened after the strike on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv