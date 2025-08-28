Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary: "Stick your sanctions and restrictions up your ass"

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds", Robert Brovdi, responded to the ban on entry to Hungary, calling the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accusing Szijjártó of populism. He reported this on his Telegram page, writes UNN.

Stick your sanctions and restrictions on visiting Hungary up your ass, Mr. "dancer on bones". I am Ukrainian, and I will arrive in my Father's Homeland after you. There are enough true Magyars in Hungary, and someday you will screw them over. And as for the Schengen restrictions - don't take on more than you can handle, - you have a strange sense of humor. And special agents are not in the Top-10, so get in line for now - the message says.

He also commented on the populism surrounding the alleged threats to Hungary's sovereignty:

"Keep selling this to the local lumpen, while there's still some of them left and they fall for that 'blah-blah'. But remember the black-and-white position of an ethnic Hungarian, a Ukrainian soldier, commander of the AFU Birds:

By "milking" the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, you are not protecting Hungary's sovereignty, but your own dirty pockets, filled with sanctioned cheap raw materials, by buying which you are complicit in multiplying bloody money that flies back as missiles and Shaheds to peaceful cities of Ukraine and only today, August 28, 2025, killed dozens of Ukrainians in Kyiv.

Your limbs are up to the elbows in Ukrainian blood. And we will remember that.

No claim to politics.

Purely the reaction of a serviceman, a citizen of Ukraine, to the published statement," - summarized Madyar.

Recall

Hungary banned Robert Brovdi, commander of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces, from entering the country. This happened after the strike on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.