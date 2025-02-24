Ukraine 'must be involved' in talks to end war: Macron to Trump
Kyiv • UNN
French President Macron has said that it is necessary to contain Russia and involve Ukraine in peace talks. France is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and counts on the support of the USA.
French President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting with US President Donald Trump that “we must ensure deterrence” of russia, and added that Ukraine “must be involved” in negotiations to end the war, reports UNN.
Details
The French President reminded that the issue of “deterrence” should be a priority in order to avoid new Russian aggression in the future. “We are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine,” Emmanuel Macron added.
In addition, the French president hopes for a “strong” American intervention to guarantee peace in Ukraine
Macron hopes for “decisive” US intervention to ensure peace in Ukraine. Ukraine “must be involved” in negotiations on ending the war, the French head of state continued.
Ukraine war could end 'within weeks' - Trump24.02.2025, 20:31 • 115834 views
Previously
U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a minerals agreement this week or next week.