Lviv city council officials organized a system of kickbacks for the supply of office equipment

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained officials involved in a corrupt kickback scheme for the supply of office equipment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The deputy mayor reportedly organized a corruption scheme. His accomplice was the head of a department of one of the regional city councils, who was responsible for receiving funds from entrepreneurs.

Suspected officials demanded a 7% "kickback" from entrepreneurs for concluding contracts with a state body for the supply of office equipment.

The law enforcement officers detained both defendants in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine after receiving the next "tranche", - the statement said.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a border guard while receiving a bribe. In exchange for money in the amount of 2 to 5 thousand dollars, the man helped smugglers of conscripts by providing them with information on the movement of border patrols and the location of video surveillance equipment in the area of his unit.