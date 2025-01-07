ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147091 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127186 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134815 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170953 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110624 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163954 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Lviv city council officials organized a system of kickbacks for the supply of office equipment

Lviv city council officials organized a system of kickbacks for the supply of office equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23157 views

A deputy mayor and a head of a city council department in Lviv organized a corruption scheme. They demanded a 7% kickback from entrepreneurs for contracts for the supply of office equipment.

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained officials involved in a corrupt kickback scheme for the supply of office equipment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

The deputy mayor reportedly organized a corruption scheme. His accomplice was the head of a department of one of the regional city councils, who was responsible for receiving funds from entrepreneurs.

Suspected officials demanded a 7% "kickback" from entrepreneurs for concluding contracts with a state body for the supply of office equipment. 

The law enforcement officers detained both defendants in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine after receiving the next "tranche",

- the statement said.

Recall 

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a border guard while receiving a bribe. In exchange for money in the amount of 2 to 5 thousand dollars, the man helped smugglers of conscripts by providing them with information on the movement of border patrols and the location of video surveillance equipment in the area of his unit.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

