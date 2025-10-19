Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior Ministry

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
09:24 AM • 3504 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 12919 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 30823 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 45457 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 43170 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 44762 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 52311 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71597 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48280 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49916 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers leave the wounded to die in their positions.October 19, 04:09 AM • 5854 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 19852 views
UAVs attacked Russian Orenburg: the world's largest gas complex is on fireOctober 19, 05:33 AM • 7520 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff pressured Ukrainian delegation to cede Donetsk region to Russia - WPOctober 19, 06:30 AM • 13973 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto08:35 AM • 14108 views
Publications
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto08:35 AM • 14132 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 103869 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 125949 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 149627 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 113925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Bloggers
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 19879 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 29900 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 46374 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 50409 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 77956 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Gold
Mushrooms

Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The French Interior Ministry stated that the Louvre robbery on October 19 lasted seven minutes. The perpetrators gained entry from outside using a lift and stole priceless jewelry.

Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior Ministry

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that the "great robbery" of the Louvre lasted seven minutes. This is reported by UNN, citing Le Parisien.

Details

Nunez stated that the "great robbery" that occurred on October 19 in the center of the French capital lasted 7 minutes.

He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside using a lift." According to him, they stole "jewelry of inestimable value."

According to the former head of the Paris police, it was "obviously a well-prepared team." He noted that the glass in the windows was cut with special equipment.

Addition

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati reported that a robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The museum administration announced that it would be closed for the entire day "for exceptional reasons."

Scientists have discovered that trees depicted in paintings by famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci and Piet Mondrian follow mathematical laws that underlie their branching in nature.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Gold
France