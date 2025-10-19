Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior Ministry

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that the "great robbery" of the Louvre lasted seven minutes. This is reported by UNN, citing Le Parisien.

Details

Nunez stated that the "great robbery" that occurred on October 19 in the center of the French capital lasted 7 minutes.

He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside using a lift." According to him, they stole "jewelry of inestimable value."

According to the former head of the Paris police, it was "obviously a well-prepared team." He noted that the glass in the windows was cut with special equipment.

Addition

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati reported that a robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The museum administration announced that it would be closed for the entire day "for exceptional reasons."

Scientists have discovered that trees depicted in paintings by famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci and Piet Mondrian follow mathematical laws that underlie their branching in nature.