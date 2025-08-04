Looks like another delay tactic: the OP reacted to Peskov's statement about a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak emphasized that the statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks like another delay tactic, as it contains no specifics. Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Peskov's statement about a "possible" meeting looks like another delay tactic, as it contains no specifics. Ukraine's position is clear: we are ready for a meeting of leaders. Our partners, all who truly value peace, support Ukraine's position that a meeting of leaders should take place - Yermak wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to meet with Putin even now.

If the only issue is preparation - then it's definitely not up to us: we are ready even now. But endless "we do not rule out" without a specific date is unacceptable - Yermak added.

Recall

Press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that all preparatory work for a meeting between the Kremlin head and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been completed.