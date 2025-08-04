$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 11714 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 16234 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 33333 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 69449 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 50169 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 58543 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 65906 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 66872 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 61222 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80124 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Looks like another delay tactic: the OP reacted to Peskov's statement about a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated that Peskov's statement about a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is a delay tactic. Ukraine is ready for a meeting of leaders even now.

Looks like another delay tactic: the OP reacted to Peskov's statement about a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak emphasized that the statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks like another delay tactic, as it contains no specifics. Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Peskov's statement about a "possible" meeting looks like another delay tactic, as it contains no specifics. Ukraine's position is clear: we are ready for a meeting of leaders. Our partners, all who truly value peace, support Ukraine's position that a meeting of leaders should take place 

- Yermak wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to meet with Putin even now.

If the only issue is preparation - then it's definitely not up to us: we are ready even now. But endless "we do not rule out" without a specific date is unacceptable 

- Yermak added.

Recall

Press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that all preparatory work for a meeting between the Kremlin head and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been completed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine