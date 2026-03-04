Lenovo has divided its laptops into series with clear specializations – two devices with the same processor and memory offer different experiences because the engineering resources of each line were allocated differently, UNN reports.

Lenovo at Foxtrot: What's Behind the Series Name

Lenovo has divided its laptops into series with clear specializations – two devices with the same processor and memory offer different experiences because the engineering resources of each line were allocated differently. Understanding this logic means choosing a Lenovo laptop that solves a specific task. Together with Foxtrot, we're breaking down how the series differ in essence – and how this logic simplifies the choice.

Series is more important than the processor

This is more clearly seen in the example of IdeaPad and ThinkPad – two lines that often run on the same Intel Core i5 with 16 GB DDR5.

For example, the IdeaPad Slim 5 weighs 1.47 kg, runs for over 13 hours on battery, and fits into any backpack. Aluminum body, anti-glare 16:10 screen, 1080p webcam – IdeaPad focuses on mobility. A student, freelancer, or specialist who carries the gadget between the office and home – the series covers the scenario of "a laptop is needed everywhere."

The ThinkPad, with a similar processor, allocates resources differently: the keyboard passes tests according to the MIL-STD-810H standard, the body withstands spilled liquids, and the modular design of recent generations allows replacing the battery, keyboard, or port without replacing the motherboard. The ThinkPad is built for years of intensive use.

The series determines where engineering resources went – and that's more important than clock speed.

Yoga and Legion: a tool instead of a compromise

IdeaPad and ThinkPad cover universal tasks, while Yoga and Legion solve professional ones.

For example, the Yoga Pro 9i is the first laptop with a Tandem OLED screen: two organic layers provide a peak brightness of 1600 nits and 100% Adobe RGB coverage. Final color verification takes place on the laptop screen, not on an external calibrated monitor. The Force Pad turns the touchpad into a surface for drawing with a stylus – one device replaces the combination of "laptop + monitor + graphics tablet."

The Legion 7i invests in gaming performance: RTX 5070 Ti and a 240 Hz OLED panel, where each frame refreshes in 4 milliseconds. In esports shooters, these milliseconds separate a reaction from a miss. The ColdFront Hyper system maintains temperature under peak load – the keyboard remains cool during multi-hour sessions.

Foxtrot suggests dividing the series into four scenarios:

mobile work and study - IdeaPad - lightweight body, long battery life, affordable price;

intensive office use - ThinkPad - MIL-STD-810H standard, best keyboard in the industry;

design and content creation - Yoga - professional OLED, stylus, convertible format;

gaming and rendering - Legion - discrete RTX, high screen refresh rate, advanced cooling.

Why it's easier to choose a series at Foxtrot

A mistake in choosing a series costs more than the difference between configurations within the same line: the buyer either overpays for unneeded features or gets a machine that doesn't solve the main task. Consultants at Foxtrot combine information about specifications with user needs to easily explain their recommendations. And with the Trade-in program, you can trade in your old laptop towards the cost of a new one – making the transition between generations or series more accessible.

Lenovo's series logic boils the choice down to one question – "what is the laptop needed for," and Foxtrot's expertise helps answer it.