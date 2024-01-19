Latvia begins the process of deporting almost 1000 russian citizens

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 83454 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110039 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139578 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137266 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171550 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282510 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178199 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167194 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106331 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83731 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35698 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58130 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43341 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 83454 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235269 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260591 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43341 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139578 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106610 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106600 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122714 views
Latvia begins the process of deporting almost 1000 russian citizens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28760 views

Latvia has begun deporting 985 russian citizens who failed to comply with immigration laws, including failing to pass a language exam or apply for a residence permit. So far, only two people have been forcibly deported.

Latvia has begun the process of deporting 985 russian citizens who have not fulfilled the requirements of the country's immigration legislation. This was reported by Postimees, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in order to reside in Latvia, russians had to pass a language test or apply for another type of residence permit. All those who do not meet these criteria received a letter asking them to leave the country or to apply for a legal stay within two weeks.

Then we send the information to the State Border Guard to check the last declared place of residence: whether the person is there or not,

- explained the head of the Department for Citizenship and Migration Affairs, Myra Rose.

russians can also try to obtain a different type of residence permit, for example, on the basis of marriage or family members living in Latvia.

Now we are talking about voluntary departure from the country. This means that everyone should be given the right to leave the country voluntarily. This does not apply to cases of threats to state security. However, if a person does nothing and does not file an appeal, they can also be deported forcibly,

- Rose said.

So far, only two russian citizens have been forcibly deported.

Of course, there will be other forced deportations. But how many? Practice will tell. It will not happen overnight. Probably, some people hope that someone will solve their problems for them,

- said Gunārs Kutris, a member of the Seimas and chairman of the Committee on Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion.

Addendum

The Department of Citizenship and Migration notes that some of the 985 russian citizens have already left Latvia. Border guards have data on those who crossed the border from russia or belarus, but there is no information on those who left through the Schengen area.

Recall

Latvia has nationalized the House of Moscow in Riga, which was previously used by russia to spread propaganda to help Ukraine.

Latvia confiscates cars worth almost a million euros from drunk drivers and donates them to Ukraine25.12.23, 10:17 • 109976 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising