Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 145570 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 88047 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 225930 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 216767 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 97352 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 142776 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 77131 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 55420 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38924 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Last chance for admission: applicants warned about bachelor's enrollment deadline

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

On August 9 at 6:00 PM, the fulfillment of requirements for the enrollment of future bachelors and masters in medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields ends. Enrollment continues until August 11 inclusive, when the application status must change to “Included in the order.”

Last chance for admission: applicants warned about bachelor's enrollment deadline

August 9 at 6:00 PM is the deadline for fulfilling the requirements for enrollment of future bachelors and masters in medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields, the state enterprise "Inforesurs" warned on Saturday, writes UNN.

We remind you that at 6:00 PM on August 9, the fulfillment of enrollment requirements for future bachelors (masters in medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields) ends.

- reported the State Enterprise.

As indicated, this refers to the recommendations that were provided at the first stage - according to the targeted placement algorithm (both budget and contract).

To enroll, by 6:00 PM on August 9, you need to: 

  • confirm the choice of place of study in the electronic cabinet or at the educational institution;
    • fulfill the enrollment requirements stipulated by the Admission Rules of Higher Education Institutions;
      • conclude an agreement for study between the educational institution and the applicant (with the participation of parents or legal representatives — for underage applicants).

        Enrollment will last until August 11. If all actions are successfully completed, the status of the corresponding application will change from "Recommended" to "Included in the order".

        "Enrollment lasts until August 11 inclusive - by this time the application status should change to "Included in the order," the message says.

        After this (if there is no confirmation), all other applications with priority will receive the status "Deactivated (due to enrollment for study)".

        If you want to participate in the contract competition at the second stage for such an application, in the "Active actions" menu, check the box: "I confirm my desire to be enrolled for this application on a contract basis, even if enrolled for any other application with priority."

        Deactivated applications can also be activated by admission committees upon the applicant's request.

        Addition

        According to the data provided, more than 1.1 million applications were submitted this year, including 822,803 based on complete general secondary education for admission to higher education institutions. A maximum of 15 applications can be submitted, including 5 for state-funded places.

        Bachelor's 2025: over 176,000 applicants should already know about admission06.08.25, 18:31 • 2141 view

        As reported by the EDIBO, over 176,000 bachelor's applicants received recommendations for enrollment:

        • 65,493 - for state-funded places;
          • 110,883 - for contract-based places.

            For applicants who received a recommendation, the status next to one of the applications changed to "Recommended" (budget or contract). A recommendation is given for only one place, for one application.

            Julia Shramko

            Education