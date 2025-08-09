Last chance for admission: applicants warned about bachelor's enrollment deadline

August 9 at 6:00 PM is the deadline for fulfilling the requirements for enrollment of future bachelors and masters in medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields, the state enterprise "Inforesurs" warned on Saturday, writes UNN.

As indicated, this refers to the recommendations that were provided at the first stage - according to the targeted placement algorithm (both budget and contract).

To enroll, by 6:00 PM on August 9, you need to:

confirm the choice of place of study in the electronic cabinet or at the educational institution;

fulfill the enrollment requirements stipulated by the Admission Rules of Higher Education Institutions;

conclude an agreement for study between the educational institution and the applicant (with the participation of parents or legal representatives — for underage applicants).

Enrollment will last until August 11. If all actions are successfully completed, the status of the corresponding application will change from "Recommended" to "Included in the order".

After this (if there is no confirmation), all other applications with priority will receive the status "Deactivated (due to enrollment for study)".

If you want to participate in the contract competition at the second stage for such an application, in the "Active actions" menu, check the box: "I confirm my desire to be enrolled for this application on a contract basis, even if enrolled for any other application with priority."

Deactivated applications can also be activated by admission committees upon the applicant's request.

According to the data provided, more than 1.1 million applications were submitted this year, including 822,803 based on complete general secondary education for admission to higher education institutions. A maximum of 15 applications can be submitted, including 5 for state-funded places.

As reported by the EDIBO, over 176,000 bachelor's applicants received recommendations for enrollment:

65,493 - for state-funded places;

110,883 - for contract-based places.

For applicants who received a recommendation, the status next to one of the applications changed to "Recommended" (budget or contract). A recommendation is given for only one place, for one application.