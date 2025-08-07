Large-scale searches in Moldova in a case of illegal financing and voter bribery

Throughout Moldova, searches are taking place on the morning of August 7 as part of an investigation into voter bribery and illegal financing. This was reported by the country's police general inspector, writes UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

"Employees of the National Inspectorate of Investigations, the Fulger brigade, and PCCOCS prosecutors are conducting 78 searches in several settlements across the country as part of an investigation into illegal financing and voter bribery," the report states.

The police promised to provide details later.

Recall

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia is preparing unprecedented interference in Moldova's parliamentary elections, scheduled for September. The Kremlin is investing in a number of political projects to get its people into the next parliament, Sandu noted.

