Large-scale searches in Moldova in a case of illegal financing and voter bribery

06:56 AM • 1004 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 16427 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 39322 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 45450 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93058 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 66989 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61011 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 47687 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 99098 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 71092 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 10880 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 11162 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 11260 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 15304 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 13513 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 93068 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 73520 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 99104 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 84206 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 103199 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Serhiy Lysak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
India
Germany
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 99377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 111105 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 104310 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 116832 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 135016 views
Actual
Tesla Cybertruck
BFM TV
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"

Large-scale searches in Moldova in a case of illegal financing and voter bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

On the morning of August 7, searches are taking place across Moldova in a case of voter bribery and illegal financing. The police promise to provide details later.

Large-scale searches in Moldova in a case of illegal financing and voter bribery

Throughout Moldova, searches are taking place on the morning of August 7 as part of an investigation into voter bribery and illegal financing. This was reported by the country's police general inspector, writes UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

"Employees of the National Inspectorate of Investigations, the Fulger brigade, and PCCOCS prosecutors are conducting 78 searches in several settlements across the country as part of an investigation into illegal financing and voter bribery," the report states.

The police promised to provide details later.

Recall

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia is preparing unprecedented interference in Moldova's parliamentary elections, scheduled for September. The Kremlin is investing in a number of political projects to get its people into the next parliament, Sandu noted.

Russia pressures Moldovan citizens abroad amid upcoming elections in the country - Politico04.08.25, 11:07 • 2981 view

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Maia Sandu
Moldova