Large-scale blackout in Chile: millions of people and the largest copper mine without power

Millions of people were left without electricity due to a large-scale nationwide blackout that was recorded in Chile on Tuesday. This was reported by the BBC , UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that a huge area, including the capital city of Santiago, was in the blackout zone. The subway stopped working there and passengers were evacuated from the stations.

Many employers have let their employees go home, but they are actually stuck in the city due to the excessive load of ground transportation. Air traffic is experiencing major delays, with passengers being asked to check the status of their flights.

The world's largest copper mine was also left without electricity, - the statement said.

The National Emergency Service was unable to explain what caused the blackout. Energy companies are trying to restore the grid. The government has convened a meeting to discuss possible measures.

Recall

Last December, Cuba's main power plant in Matanzas province went down, leaving millions of consumers without power. The authorities suspended school and work.