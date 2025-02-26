Large-scale blackout in Chile: millions of people and the largest copper mine without power
Chile suffered a large-scale blackout that left millions of people and the capital city of Santiago without power. The subway was shut down, air travel was disrupted, and the world's largest copper mine, Escondida, lost power.
Millions of people were left without electricity due to a large-scale nationwide blackout that was recorded in Chile on Tuesday. This was reported by the BBC , UNN writes.
It is noted that a huge area, including the capital city of Santiago, was in the blackout zone. The subway stopped working there and passengers were evacuated from the stations.
Many employers have let their employees go home, but they are actually stuck in the city due to the excessive load of ground transportation. Air traffic is experiencing major delays, with passengers being asked to check the status of their flights.
The world's largest copper mine was also left without electricity,
The National Emergency Service was unable to explain what caused the blackout. Energy companies are trying to restore the grid. The government has convened a meeting to discuss possible measures.
Last December, Cuba's main power plant in Matanzas province went down, leaving millions of consumers without power. The authorities suspended school and work.