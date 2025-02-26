ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Large-scale blackout in Chile: millions of people and the largest copper mine without power

Kyiv  •  UNN

Chile suffered a large-scale blackout that left millions of people and the capital city of Santiago without power. The subway was shut down, air travel was disrupted, and the world's largest copper mine, Escondida, lost power.

Millions of people were left without electricity due to a large-scale nationwide blackout that was recorded in Chile on Tuesday. This was reported by the BBC , UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that  a huge area, including the capital city of Santiago, was in the blackout zone. The subway stopped working there and passengers were evacuated from the stations. 

Many employers have let their employees go home, but they are actually stuck in the city due to the excessive load of ground transportation. Air traffic is experiencing major delays, with passengers being asked to check the status of their flights.

The world's largest copper mine was also left without electricity,

- the statement said.

The National Emergency Service was unable to explain what caused the blackout. Energy companies are trying to restore the grid. The government has convened a meeting to discuss possible measures.  

Recall

Last December, Cuba's main power plant in Matanzas province went down, leaving millions of consumers without power. The authorities suspended school and work.

Olga Rozgon

