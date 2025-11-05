ukenru
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 5026 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9358 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10399 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27579 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29107 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52988 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40678 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38659 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54383 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 18419 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 24105 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 18908 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 10549 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 10275 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54387 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 50262 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 48991 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 67768 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 66209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Robert Pattinson
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 2656 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 27809 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 41697 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 44533 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 39704 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5044 views

On the morning of November 5, dense fog caused a series of accidents in Kyiv, complicating traffic and causing delays in public transport. Visibility was 200–500 meters, and the air quality index reached 88, which is a moderate level of pollution.

Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city

On Wednesday morning, November 5, dense fog caused a series of road accidents in Kyiv. Due to limited visibility, traffic on many city streets is difficult, and public transport is running with delays. Journalists of UNN found out about the situation on the roads in Kyiv and the reason for the dense fog in the capital.

Details

According to the patrol police, due to poor visibility, drivers did not have time to react to changes in the road situation.

Due to an accident on Akademika Palladina Avenue, traffic is difficult in the direction of the Akademmistechko metro station. Also, due to the accident, a traffic jam formed on Nauky Avenue in the direction of the Lybidska metro station.

- law enforcement officers noted.

Police and rescuers are working at the accident sites. Traffic is regulated manually.

Also, according to "Kyivpastrans", due to accidents and traffic jams, trolleybuses No. 1 and No. 11 are delayed on Nauky Avenue. Trams No. 15 are temporarily stopped at "Lukyanivka". Passengers are asked to plan their trips with extra time and, if possible, use the subway.

  • Akademika Palladina Avenue - people are advised to bypass through Generala Naumova, Ushakova streets or Akademika Vernadskoho Boulevard;
    • Nauky Avenue - through Stolychne Highway or Vasylkivska Street;
      • Lukyanivka district - through Melnykova or Dehtiarivska streets.

        According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, in the morning in Kyiv and the region there was fog with visibility of 200-500 meters (hazard level I, yellow), and the air quality index as of 09:00 was 88 - a moderate level of pollution, which can cause slight discomfort in sensitive people.

        Experts explain that this situation is related not only to weather conditions, but also to human impact - primarily transport emissions, waste incineration, and a decrease in green areas in the city.

        This situation arises when there is no wind and the air does not mix. All emissions from transport, burning garbage or leaves accumulate near the ground. This is a consequence of the lack of control over sources of pollution and the destruction of green areas of the city.

        - ecologist, expert of the ANTS National Interests Protection Network Oleh Lystopad explained in a comment to UNN.

        Police urge drivers to be careful, reduce speed, keep their distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers. Pedestrians are advised to use reflective elements to remain visible in the fog.

        Traffic on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv will be partially restricted from November 3 to 15 – Kyiv City State Administration02.11.25, 17:13 • 4963 views

        Alla Kiosak

        SocietyKyivWeather and environment
        Road traffic accident
        Ukrhydrometcenter
        National Police of Ukraine
        Kyiv