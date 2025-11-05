Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city

On Wednesday morning, November 5, dense fog caused a series of road accidents in Kyiv. Due to limited visibility, traffic on many city streets is difficult, and public transport is running with delays. Journalists of UNN found out about the situation on the roads in Kyiv and the reason for the dense fog in the capital.

Details

According to the patrol police, due to poor visibility, drivers did not have time to react to changes in the road situation.

Due to an accident on Akademika Palladina Avenue, traffic is difficult in the direction of the Akademmistechko metro station. Also, due to the accident, a traffic jam formed on Nauky Avenue in the direction of the Lybidska metro station. - law enforcement officers noted.

Police and rescuers are working at the accident sites. Traffic is regulated manually.

Also, according to "Kyivpastrans", due to accidents and traffic jams, trolleybuses No. 1 and No. 11 are delayed on Nauky Avenue. Trams No. 15 are temporarily stopped at "Lukyanivka". Passengers are asked to plan their trips with extra time and, if possible, use the subway.

Akademika Palladina Avenue - people are advised to bypass through Generala Naumova, Ushakova streets or Akademika Vernadskoho Boulevard;

Nauky Avenue - through Stolychne Highway or Vasylkivska Street;

Lukyanivka district - through Melnykova or Dehtiarivska streets.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, in the morning in Kyiv and the region there was fog with visibility of 200-500 meters (hazard level I, yellow), and the air quality index as of 09:00 was 88 - a moderate level of pollution, which can cause slight discomfort in sensitive people.

Experts explain that this situation is related not only to weather conditions, but also to human impact - primarily transport emissions, waste incineration, and a decrease in green areas in the city.

This situation arises when there is no wind and the air does not mix. All emissions from transport, burning garbage or leaves accumulate near the ground. This is a consequence of the lack of control over sources of pollution and the destruction of green areas of the city. - ecologist, expert of the ANTS National Interests Protection Network Oleh Lystopad explained in a comment to UNN.

Police urge drivers to be careful, reduce speed, keep their distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers. Pedestrians are advised to use reflective elements to remain visible in the fog.

