Kyiv region police are investigating information about the death of a dog, possibly due to a gunshot

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region are investigating the circumstances of a dog's death in Brovary district: the animal's body with a wound, presumably from a gunshot, was found in one of the villages. Police worked at the scene, materials are being collected, and possible witnesses are being identified. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

On March 19, at 2:30 PM, the police received a report from a resident of Rusaniv village about the discovery of a dead animal's body with a wound, presumably from a gunshot. - the message says.

Based on this fact, police officers registered the appeal in the unified register of applications and reports of criminal offenses and other incidents.

Law enforcement officers worked at the scene, documenting the circumstances and collecting the necessary materials.

After conducting relevant examinations, further legal qualification will be provided. Police are establishing all circumstances and possible eyewitnesses.

If you witnessed or have information related to this event, please contact the Brovary Police Department of Kyiv region on the special line 102 or at the address: Brovary, Yaroslava Mudroho St., 24 - added law enforcement officers.

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