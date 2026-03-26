Kyiv found an alternative to Russian nuclear fuel - who it buys it from now

Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukraine has completely freed itself from dependence on Russian nuclear fuel and replaced it with resources produced in the United States. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, on his official Telegram channel on March 26, as reported by UNN.

Details

The government official visited the United States, where he held a series of meetings with representatives of major American businesses. During these meetings, they discussed joint projects in the nuclear sector, the supply of American liquefied natural gas, oil and gas production, and the development of renewable energy.

According to Shmyhal, during a meeting with Dan Lipman, President of Global Business Initiatives at Westinghouse Electric Company, they discussed the further development of cooperation in the nuclear industry.

He noted that Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, has completely replaced Russian nuclear fuel with American fuel.

The head of the relevant ministry added that the parties already have agreements on the supply of reactors and long-term heat removal systems, as well as confirmed intentions to build new power units and localize the production of fuel assembly components in Ukraine. According to him, this should allow Ukraine to fully meet its annual needs by 2028.

Separately, Shmyhal spoke about a meeting with Anatol Feygin, Executive Vice President of Cheniere Energy.

According to him, Ukraine sees significant potential for increasing American LNG supplies and diversifying gas supply routes to Europe. For this, as the Prime Minister noted, Ukraine is ready to offer its own logistical capabilities and infrastructure.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine also reported on negotiations with Philip Piron, CEO of GE Vernova's Electrification segment, and Roger Martella, Chief Corporate Director. According to him, the meeting focused on Ukraine's priority needs, including transformers, substation equipment, innovative solutions for grid stabilization, and gas turbines.

In addition, the parties discussed the possibility of concluding long-term contracts between GE Vernova and Naftogaz, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, renewable energy sources, and exchanging experience between specialists.

Another topic of negotiations was joint projects for the development of renewable energy. As Shmyhal reported, he discussed this issue with Michael Polsky, founder and CEO of Invenergy. According to him, Ukraine is interested in a long-term strategic partnership and exchange of experience.

Shmyhal presented Ukraine's plans for building "energy hundreds" in the USA