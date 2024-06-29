Kuleba discusses peace dialogue with China's Special Representative for Europe
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Croatia with China's Special Representative for European Affairs Wu Hongbo and discussed efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, emphasizing the importance of considering Ukraine-China relations in the context of Ukraine's future EU membership.
In Croatia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Wu Hongbo, the Chinese government's special representative for European affairs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kuleba's statement in X.
Details
Kuleba told the Chinese diplomat about the Peace Summit held in Switzerland. The parties also exchanged views on further efforts to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect for the UN Charter and international law.
I met with Wu Hongbo, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs, on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia. (...) Ukraine and China will continue their dialogue on peace and development. I emphasized the importance of strategically considering our relations in the bilateral context, as well as through the prism of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union
Recall
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China is not the creator of and is not a party to the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also called on NATO to stop "attacking China" over Russia's war against Ukraine