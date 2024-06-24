Xi Jinping: China will seek solution to "crisis in Ukraine" in its own way

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8190 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115667 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130883 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195371 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237180 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145958 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369775 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182214 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149731 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 107271 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97385 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110955 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130883 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4858 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7946 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13366 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14862 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18726 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Xi Jinping: China will seek solution to "crisis in Ukraine" in its own way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45267 views

In its own way, China seeks peaceful negotiations and a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis," opposing criticism of its trade with Russia.

Xi Jinping: China will seek solution to "crisis in Ukraine" in its own way

At a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China seeks peaceful negotiations and a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" and that his country will act in its own way to achieve this goal. This is stated in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

Xi Jinping emphasized that China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" is to promote peaceful negotiations and a political settlement

the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Chinese leader, efforts should now be made to prevent the expansion and intensification of the conflict, reduce tensions, and create conditions for peace talks.

China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the "crisis in Ukraine" in its own way and supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis and the building of an effective and sustainable European security architecture

the Foreign Ministry quotes the country's leader.

At the same time, Xi noted that Beijing opposes other countries' criticism of its "normal trade" with Russia, which, in his words, is aimed at discrediting China.

US and China resume nuclear talks after 5-year pause22.06.24, 05:56 • 102642 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
