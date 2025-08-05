$41.760.05
Kremlin downplays Trump's order to deploy submarines near Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

The Kremlin does not consider Trump's statement about deploying nuclear submarines near Russia an escalation of nuclear tensions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not view this as a sign of escalation, despite Trump's threats to impose new sanctions.

Kremlin downplays Trump's order to deploy submarines near Russia - Reuters

Moscow downplays the significance of US President Donald Trump's order to deploy two nuclear submarines "closer to Russia." This is stated in a Reuters article, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's "reassuring" statements came at a "delicate moment" when Trump is threatening to impose new sanctions against Russia and buyers of its oil, including India and China.

Some security analysts in both Russia and the West criticized Trump for escalating an online spat with former President (of the Russian Federation - ed.) Medvedev – a fierce hawk whose statements are often aimed at shocking and provoking – to the point of publicly discussing the deployment of US nuclear weapons. Peskov, however, stated that Russia does not view Trump's statement as a sign of escalating nuclear tensions.

- the publication indicates.

The authors add that Peskov refused to answer directly whether the Kremlin tried to warn Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to soften his statements, noting that "the main thing, of course, is President Putin's position.

Context

On July 28, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days to reconcile with Ukraine, threatened war with the United States.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump stated that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines "closer to Russia."

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow is very careful about any statements related to nuclear issues, while "American submarines are already on combat duty."

