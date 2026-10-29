Konotop has had its power restored after five days without electricity

Power supply was restored in Konotop, Sumy region, after five days without electricity due to an attack by the Russian Federation. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on October 29, UNN writes.

All consumers in Konotop have electricity again. Electricity is currently being supplied in rotation. Energy workers regulate the order and sequence of its supply - the company reported.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Energy, but with a caveat.

"As of this morning, energy workers managed to restore power supply to all consumers in Konotop. (...) Temporary emergency outages are possible during the day, as repair work cannot be carried out while the lines are energized," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Konotop has been without power for the fifth day - the government will urgently provide diesel fuel for generators

The situation in Ukraine

According to Ukrenergo, "yesterday and overnight today, the enemy carried out attacks on energy facilities in several regions."

As a result, as well as due to shelling of energy infrastructure over the previous days, there are new consumers without electricity this morning in Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - Ukrenergo stated.

The Ministry of Energy added: "Due to damage to equipment in Kyiv and Kyiv region, emergency outages are being imposed. The schedules published earlier are currently not in effect there. A return to the projected schedules will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes."

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. In some regions, outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues are being imposed. Ukrainians are asked to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region