Konotop has been without power for the fifth day - the government will urgently provide diesel fuel for generators

Photo: t.me/rada_KNTP

The Cabinet of Ministers today, October 28, will provide Konotop in the Sumy region, which has been without electricity for the fifth day due to attacks by Russia, with the necessary supply of diesel fuel for alternative power sources. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on social media, according to UNN.

Details

"I have just spoken with the mayor of Konotop about the situation in the city. Following the Russian attack on an energy infrastructure facility, the city has been without electricity for the fifth day. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power sources, and Points of Invincibility have been set up," Koretskyi wrote.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with Ukrenergo, to "urgently look into the situation and restore electricity supply in the city as soon as possible."

"Separately, the government will provide Konotop today with the necessary supply of diesel fuel for alternative power sources. It is needed to operate the boiler house and the water utility," Koretskyi added.

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On October 24, the Russian army attacked an energy facility in Konotop, leaving the city without electricity to this day. On October 28, the city’s mayor, Artem Semenikhin, reported that work was continuing to restore stable electricity supply for the consumers who remained without power after the Russian attack on energy facilities during the night of October 24.

"The enemy damaged several energy facilities, significantly complicating the restoration of electricity supply and limiting the possibilities for backup power supply to consumers. We understand how difficult it is to remain without electricity, and we are making every effort to restore the stable operation of the power system. For security reasons, we cannot disclose the stages of restoration or details of the work, as this information could give the enemy an idea of the current state of the power system at this energy hub," Semenikhin said.

He also reported that the available diesel reserves for operating generators were gradually running out, and that the city could be left without fuel as early as October 29. This will create risks for the operation of the Points of Invincibility, which consume significant amounts of diesel every day, and will also complicate the refueling of generators at boiler houses and meeting transportation needs.

We remind you

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of October 28; power outages were reported in four regions. In the Sumy region, including Konotop, electricity was restored to most residents, the Ministry of Energy reported.