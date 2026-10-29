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Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2206 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: explosions were heard in Kharkiv, while Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered damage. A man was killed in Rivne region.

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region

During the night of October 29, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, while Dnipropetrovsk and other regions came under attack. There were fatalities and injuries as a result of the attacks. This was reported by representatives of the regional military administrations, local authorities, and the police, UNN writes.

Details

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians attacked three districts with drones nearly 20 times. An enterprise was damaged in Dnipro, and a 35-year-old man was injured. In Nikopol district, Nikopol, the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities came under attack. An administrative building, infrastructure, and a high-rise building were damaged.

At least three strikes by Russian drones were recorded in Kharkiv overnight. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, at around 03:17, the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district, where a fire broke out.

Later, a drone struck in the Saltivskyi district. According to updated information, an educational institution was hit. At around 07:20, an attack on the Industrialnyi district was also recorded. The consequences are being clarified.

The day before, on October 28, a 60-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. Three other men, aged 41, 46, and 56, were hospitalized. A 48-year-old woman also required medical assistance.

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces launched 849 strikes on 44 settlements in the region over the course of the day. In particular, 20 airstrikes were recorded against a number of settlements, including Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Veselianka, Vilniansk, and others.

In Rivne region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian enterprise in Sarny district. A 42-year-old man was killed in the strike.

According to the police, vehicles on and near the enterprise's premises, as well as neighboring houses, were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire, while bomb disposal experts recovered fragments of the enemy drone.

Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced29.10.26, 07:16 • 7200 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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Fires
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ihor Terekhov
Dnipro (city)
Marhanets
Ukraine
Kharkiv