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Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

At night, drones attacked regions of Russia, Luhansk, and Berdiansk. Moscow reported 613 drones and air defense operations.

Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced

On the night of October 29, a number of Russian regions were attacked by drones. Explosions were reported in Moscow, Bashkortostan and other regions of the Russian Federation. It was also restless in the temporarily occupied cities of Luhansk and Berdiansk. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, writes UNN.

Details

Explosions rang out throughout the night in temporarily occupied Luhansk, after which fires broke out in various parts of the city. According to local residents, the infrastructure of the communications operator "Luhakom" was attacked again. Internet disruptions were observed in the city.

In Sterlitamak, Russia, in Bashkortostan, drones may have attacked an industrial zone. Local residents reported powerful explosions and columns of smoke. According to preliminary information, the Bashkir Soda Company may have been targeted, but the specific object hit has not yet been established.

attack on Moscow and reports of a fire at a military airfield

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, from the evening of October 28 until the morning of October 29, 613 drones allegedly headed toward the Moscow region. Russian authorities claim that 231 of them were shot down on the approach to the capital.

During the night, explosions and air defense operations were reported. The Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily restricted flights. According to Russian media, two planes from Turkey were forced to turn back.

Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT29.10.26, 04:15 • 10445 views

In the Volgograd region, OSINT monitoring reported a possible thermal anomaly on the grounds of the Maryinovka military airfield. It may indicate a fire, but there is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

In addition, explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. The possible consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Air defense operations were also reported in the Tula, Voronezh and Penza regions. In particular, the governor of the Tula region claimed that 42 drones had allegedly been destroyed.

An air-raid threat was also declared in more than 20 Russian regions, including Tatarstan, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, Perm Krai, and the Rostov, Samara, Ryazan, Kursk and other regions.

The extent of the damage and the consequences of the nighttime attacks are currently being clarified. There is no independent confirmation of all statements by the Russian authorities.

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Stepan Haftko

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