Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western countries could discuss Moscow’s demands for security guarantees, but only after the war has ended and reliable protection for Ukraine has been ensured. Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the president, the top priority remains ending the hostilities, after which it will be possible to move on to broader issues of European security.

First, we need to resolve the issue of this war, and only then seek answers to the questions that Russia raises based on its own views and expectations in the security sphere — Zelenskyy told reporters.

A new round of talks may take place in Abu Dhabi

The president said that talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia could take place in early November in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Possible topics for the meeting include de-escalation measures, an energy and maritime truce, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia’s vision of its own security extends far beyond bilateral agreements.

In my view, security guarantees for Russia—in the form in which Russia itself understands them—mean changing the security system in Europe and the world — the president noted.

As Financial Times reminds us, Ukraine and its Western partners had previously rejected Moscow’s demands for guarantees from NATO and a large-scale revision of the European security architecture. Such proposals were viewed as an attempt to restore Russia’s sphere of influence and limit the sovereignty of neighboring states.

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