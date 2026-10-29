$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
05:16 AM • 484 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
04:17 AM • 6070 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
03:16 AM • 10112 views
Ukrainian military personnel received six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies worth 625,000 hryvnias — what their advantage is
02:15 AM • 10443 views
Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT
01:37 AM • 10099 views
The manufacturer of Ruta missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has agreed to cooperate with Helsing, while the joint project with Rheinmetall has been called into question
12:38 AM • 11699 views
Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name
11:55 PM • 11215 views
Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population
October 28, 11:16 PM • 11222 views
Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ
October 28, 10:37 PM • 11656 views
Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire
October 28, 09:59 PM • 11166 views
Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2.3m/s
64%
757mm
Popular news
Russia's attack on an enterprise in Rivne region: one person killedPhotoOctober 28, 07:39 PM • 3960 views
Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several monthsOctober 28, 10:05 PM • 7222 views
Police have completed the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and named the official causeOctober 28, 11:05 PM • 6484 views
36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition12:06 AM • 4970 views
The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been createdVideo01:05 AM • 3666 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 26619 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 40514 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 33446 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 40199 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 60295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Alexander Stubb
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the Sahara05:05 AM • 278 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous account04:06 AM • 938 views
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangement03:07 AM • 1922 views
A unique Maserati GranTurismo with a copper body and unusual doors has been unveiled in Italy02:45 AM • 1778 views
Kim Kardashian revealed her father's last words before his death, in which he predicted her future success02:06 AM • 2490 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Gold

Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10448 views

Zelenskyy said that Russia’s demands for security guarantees could be discussed after the end of the war and Ukraine’s protection. The negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy for the first time allowed for discussions on security guarantees for Russia after the end of the war – FT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western countries could discuss Moscow’s demands for security guarantees, but only after the war has ended and reliable protection for Ukraine has been ensured. Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the president, the top priority remains ending the hostilities, after which it will be possible to move on to broader issues of European security.

First, we need to resolve the issue of this war, and only then seek answers to the questions that Russia raises based on its own views and expectations in the security sphere

— Zelenskyy told reporters.

A new round of talks may take place in Abu Dhabi

The president said that talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia could take place in early November in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Possible topics for the meeting include de-escalation measures, an energy and maritime truce, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia’s vision of its own security extends far beyond bilateral agreements.

In my view, security guarantees for Russia—in the form in which Russia itself understands them—mean changing the security system in Europe and the world

— the president noted.

As Financial Times reminds us, Ukraine and its Western partners had previously rejected Moscow’s demands for guarantees from NATO and a large-scale revision of the European security architecture. Such proposals were viewed as an attempt to restore Russia’s sphere of influence and limit the sovereignty of neighboring states.

Meeting of the US, China and Russia: Zelenskyy fears "Yalta 2.0" - media28.10.26, 19:02 • 5334 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Financial Times
NATO
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine