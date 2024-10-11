Klitschko: Sounds of explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense system in operation

On the night of October 11, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense forces are working in the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Telegram, UNN reports .

Sounds of explosions are heard in the capital - air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters, - the message says.



Recall

An air alert has been declared in the capital and several regions of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urged everyone to immediately go to civil defense shelters.