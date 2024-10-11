Klitschko: Sounds of explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense system in operation
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 11, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense forces were working. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters.
Sounds of explosions are heard in the capital - air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters,
An air alert has been declared in the capital and several regions of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urged everyone to immediately go to civil defense shelters.