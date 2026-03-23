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Kim Jong Un reappointed to key state post in DPRK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3972 views

The Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK reappointed Kim Jong Un as head of the State Affairs Commission. Deputies also considered changes to the constitution and economy.

Kim Jong Un reappointed to key state post in DPRK

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the country's highest governing body. This was reported by the state agency KCNA, writes UNN.

Details

The re-appointment took place during the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly, which was held in Pyongyang. This body formally acts as a parliament and approves key state decisions.

Kim Jong Un and daughter test strategic missiles from ship - Media11.03.26, 09:44 • 4517 views

In addition to electing the leadership, deputies considered personnel issues and changes to state bodies.

Discussed constitutional changes and the economy

The meeting also discussed amendments to the DPRK's socialist constitution, as well as other issues of state administration.

Special attention was paid to the five-year economic plan, which was previously announced at the Workers' Party congress.

The Supreme People's Assembly traditionally convenes after party congresses to enshrine adopted decisions at the legislative level. Thus, Kim Jong Un's re-appointment confirms the preservation of his full control over the country's political system.

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Stepan Haftko

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