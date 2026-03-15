Kim Jong Un conducted tests of 600mm multiple rocket launchers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the test launch of 600 mm multiple rocket launchers. This was reported by the state agency KCNA, writes UNN.

Details

According to North Korean media, 12 missiles were launched during the exercises, hitting an island target in the East Sea at a distance of about 364 km. The report claims that the missiles reached the target with "100% accuracy."

In the published photos, Kim Jong Un is observing the tests together with his daughter Kim Ju Ae.

South Korea's reaction

South Korean military reported that North Korea launched more than ten missiles into the sea from an area near Pyongyang. According to their data, the missiles flew approximately 350 km and fell into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula.

The tests took place against the backdrop of annual large-scale military exercises by the US and South Korea, which Pyongyang calls "provocative." The DPRK stated that such launches would be conducted regularly to test combat readiness and deterrence capabilities.

DPRK launches suspected ballistic missile during US-South Korea military exercises