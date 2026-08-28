Kia has found a replacement for the Niro EV in the new EV3 electric car — what's inside and how much it costs

The new Kia EV3 is a modernized version of the discontinued Niro EV and is approximately $10,000 cheaper, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

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After its success in Europe, the United Kingdom, and other overseas markets, Kia’s compact electric crossover (SUV) has gone on sale in the United States as well, the publication writes. The 2027 EV3 starts at $29,890.

On Thursday, Kia announced that the updated 2027 Niro has the same starting price of $29,890. The 2027 Niro, the company said, will be sold exclusively as a hybrid.

2027 Kia Niro Hybrid

Jeon Won-joon, vice president of Kia Corp, said that the Niro is "Kia’s first step toward an electrified future" during a media briefing on the updated Niro Hybrid in March.

The 2027 Kia EV3 is available in five trims: Light, Wind, Land, GT-Line, and GT, with two battery options.

The standard front-wheel-drive EV3 Light, which starts at $29,890, is equipped with a 58.3 kWh battery that provides an EPA-estimated range of up to 221 miles (355.7 kilometers). The Wind, Land, GT-Line, and GT models use an 81.4 kWh battery, which provides a range of up to 321 miles (516.6 kilometers) on a single charge.

2027 Kia EV3

By comparison, the 2026 Kia Niro starts at $39,700, which is nearly $10,000 more than the EV3, and offers a range of up to 253 miles (407 kilometers).

The front-wheel-drive (FWD) versions are equipped with a single front electric motor producing 201 horsepower. All versions except the Light can be fitted with all-wheel drive (AWD) for an additional $3,200.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces a combined 261 horsepower, while the top-tier EV3 GT adds a little more power, reaching 288 horsepower.

All EV3 trims are equipped with a built-in NACS port.

Using a 350 kW DC fast charger, the standard 58.2 kWh battery can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 29 minutes. The larger 81.4 kWh battery charges in approximately 31 minutes.

Inside the EV3 is Kia’s new ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) infotainment system. The system includes an almost 30-inch screen, consisting of two 12.3-inch screens in a panoramic curved display that combines the instrument cluster and central infotainment system. In addition, a separate 5-inch touchscreen for climate-control operation is located below it.

The EV3 is 4.7 slightly shorter and slightly wider than the Niro EV. Thanks to its dedicated electric vehicle platform (E-GMP), the EV3 offers as much interior space as the Niro EV.

Kia plans to make affordable electric cars profitable through volume