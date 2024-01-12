Kherson under Russian fire: explosions are heard in the city

Russian military are shelling Kherson. According to the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, explosions are heard in the city, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank! Move to safer places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" Mrochko wrote.

Russians fired more than 300 shells at Kherson region, one killed and one wounded