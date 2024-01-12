Kherson under Russian fire: explosions are heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shell Kherson. Local authorities urge residents to move to safe places.
Russian military are shelling Kherson. According to the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, explosions are heard in the city, UNN reports.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank! Move to safer places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" Mrochko wrote.
