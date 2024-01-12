Russians fired more than 300 shells at Kherson region, one killed and one wounded

One person died and three were wounded in the shelling of Kherson region yesterday. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army fired 73 times at Kherson region, launching 310 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs.

It is noted that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

1 person died and 3 others were injured due to Russian aggression Prokudin informed.

