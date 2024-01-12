ukenru
Street renamed in Kherson in honor of fallen patrolman Vitaliy Novytskyi

Street renamed in Kherson in honor of fallen patrolman Vitaliy Novytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26757 views

A street in Kherson has been renamed in honor of police officer Vitaliy Novytsky, who was killed during a shelling. The city council decided to rename the street after a public vote.

In Kherson, a street was renamed in honor of a fallen patrol policeman. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A street named in honor of our fallen patrolman Vitaliy Novytskyi has appeared in Kherson

the statement said.

Details

Police officer Vitalii Novytskyi died on October 2, 2023, after an enemy shelling.

It is known that the Kherson City Council renamed Admiral Makarov Street in the Korabelny district of the city to Vitaliy Novytsky Street.

This renaming was preceded by an open vote on the Kherson MBA website.

28.03.23, 20:59 • 278727 views

In Kherson, four streets were renamed in honor of the police officers who died as a result of Russian aggression - Roman Nabegov, Ruslan Storcheus, Vlad Kovalev, and Andriy Tarchynsky.

