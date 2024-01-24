Kherson city center under attack by the Russian army - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops resumed firing on the center of Kherson, reports Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA. Residents are urged to take cover.
The center of Kherson is once again under fire from Russian troops, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Kherson city center is under enemy fire! Take cover! Take care of yourselves!
russian troops attack Kherson: 22-year-old man wounded24.01.24, 12:37 • 25020 views