russian troops attack Kherson: 22-year-old man wounded

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kyiv

 • 25021 views

russian troops shelled residential areas in Kherson, wounding a 22-year-old man. The man was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound to his left leg.

Russian troops once again shelled residential areas of Kherson, injuring a 22-year-old man. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details 

About an hour ago, the Russian army shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. A 22-year-old man was wounded as a result of this enemy attack 

- summarized the head of the MBA.

The man is currently hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to his left leg. Mrochko noted that the wounded man was on the street during the shelling.

Addendum 

In Beryslav, Kherson region, on the morning of January 24, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian air strike .

Recall

Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops yesterday. Earlier, it was reported that 4 people were killed and 6 wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

