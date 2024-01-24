russian troops attack Kherson: 22-year-old man wounded

Russian troops once again shelled residential areas of Kherson, injuring a 22-year-old man. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

About an hour ago, the Russian army shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. A 22-year-old man was wounded as a result of this enemy attack - summarized the head of the MBA.

The man is currently hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to his left leg. Mrochko noted that the wounded man was on the street during the shelling.

Addendum

In Beryslav, Kherson region, on the morning of January 24, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian air strike .

Recall

Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops yesterday. Earlier, it was reported that 4 people were killed and 6 wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.