Keeper shows the renovation of the children's hospital in Odesa region
Head of Odesa RMA emphasizes the importance of investing in children's health
Renovation of the facade and intensive care units at the Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital is underway. The reconstruction of the facade and the repair of two intensive care units is nearing completion. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
The new wards are equipped with innovative technologies and modern furniture, which will allow doctors to provide quality treatment to young patients.
Kiper said that thanks to the support of local philanthropists, work is underway to renovate the hospital's exterior facade, which will give the hospital a modern look and improve conditions for patients and their families.
"Thanks to the catering system, young patients receive fresh, nutritious food that takes into account their individual needs and dietary requirements. This provides important support for the body during treatment and helps to speed up recovery. The hospital continues to modernize its departments to ensure safe treatment according to modern standards. Investments in healthcare are investments in the future of our children," said Kiper.