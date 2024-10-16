Justified war crimes of the Russian Federation: Ukrenergo official was served with a notice of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The head of a Ukrenergo unit is detained in Kyiv for justifying Russia's armed aggression. During the search, correspondence with favorable reviews of the Kremlin regime and Soviet symbols was found.
Law enforcement officers detained a Ukrenergo official in Kyiv who was justifying racist war crimes. He has now been served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of detention has been imposed on him. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an official of NPC Ukrenergo was served a notice of suspicion of justifying, recognizing as lawful, denying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, one of the heads of a unit of the Security Department of the state-owned enterprise, which was responsible for the protection of strategically important facilities of the United Energy System of Ukraine, justified the armed aggression of Russia and praised its participants.
According to the SBU, the official tried to justify, in particular, air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine during conversations with colleagues and acquaintances. In addition, according to the investigation, during phone calls to his friends, the suspect "leaked" information about the consequences of drone strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Law enforcement officers detained the suspect at his place of residence in Kyiv. During the searches, they found correspondence with favorable reviews of the Kremlin regime and symbols of the Soviet-era communist totalitarian regime.
The suspect was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention. He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.
Priest who spread communist symbols and justified russian aggression to be tried in Cherkasy region04.10.24, 16:09 • 11956 views