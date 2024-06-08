Today, on the eighth of June, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World Oceans Day. The event was founded by the decision of the UN General Assembly in 2008, writes UNN.

Oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth's area, and they are home to 80% of all biological organisms on the planet. At the same time, according to scientists, two-thirds of them have not been studied.

The oceans produce half of the oxygen and absorb three-quarters of the carbon dioxide. They are an integral part of countering climate threats.

The oceans are considered the main source of protein for more than a billion people worldwide. According to some scientists, by 2030, 40 million people on our planet will be employed in various spheres of life, which are somehow connected with the oceans.

At the same time, scientists are sounding the alarm due to the fact that in the oxen of the oceans, 90% of large fish populations are depleted, and 50% of coral reefs are destroyed.

Also, on the eighth of June, you can celebrate the birthday of an indispensable household appliance – a vacuum cleaner.

It is believed that it was on the eighth of June 1869 that the American inventor AVZ Mcguffney patented the first vacuum cleaner that worked on a manual belt drive.

In 1901, the Briton Hubert Cecil Booth patented the first vacuum cleaner that was powered by an electric motor.

The first vacuum cleaners were not very convenient to use, bulky and noisy.

Since 1986, World Puppet day has traditionally been celebrated on the second Saturday of June.

According to the idea of the founder of the event, American Mildred Seeley, it is not so much about the toys themselves, but about the fact that they can give joy, warmth, kindness and mutual understanding. Therefore, on this day it is customary to give dolls, organize various exhibitions, and so on.

That today you can celebrate the unofficial day of housewives and housewives, in Ukraine, on the second Saturday of June, employees of the furniture industry celebrate their professional holiday.

Since 2000, at the initiative of German doctors, the World brain tumor Awareness Day has been celebrated on the eighth of June.

There are more than 120 types of brain and central nervous system tumors. They can be malignant. or benign. Such tumors develop from different cell types and have different treatment options.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Theodore Tyron, who lived in the third century.

Theodore served in the Roman army. For refusing to participate in pagan rites, Theodore was captured, tortured for a long time, and then decided to burn alive.

It is believed that Theodore died of pain, but his body remained intact, which became a symbol of the man's holiness.

The relics of Saint Theodore of Tyron were transferred to Constantinople in the ninth century.

Name days on the eighth of June are celebrated by Fyodor Konstantin, Pavel.