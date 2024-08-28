ukenru
Juan Izquierdo, Uruguayan defender who had a heart attack during the game, dies in São Paulo

Juan Izquierdo, Uruguayan defender who had a heart attack during the game, dies in São Paulo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13032 views

27-year-old Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo died in São Paulo after a heart attack during a Libertadores Cup match. The Nacional player leaves behind a wife and two children.

On Tuesday, the media confirmed the death of Uruguayan Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo. The 27-year-old footballer had been in the hospital since last Thursday, when he suffered a heart arrhythmia during a Libertadores Cup match against FC São Paulo in Morumbis.

Writes UNN with a link to ESPN.

South American football is in mourning after the death of Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo. The Uruguayan Nacional footballer died on Tuesday, August 27, in São Paulo, five days after suffering a heart attack during the Libertadores' match against the São Paulo Tricolor.

HelpHelp

During a Libertadores Cup match against São Paulo last week, the 27-year-old player suddenly collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat. Izquierdo fell to the ground in the 84th minute of the game without any contact, which prompted immediate medical intervention.

Image

He was rushed to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Brazil, where he received intensive care. Despite being put on a ventilator and receiving critical neurological treatment, Izquierdo's condition deteriorated, eventually leading to fatal cardiac arrest.

“It is with deep sadness and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo,” Club Nacional said in a statement.

Colombia soccer federation president arrested after Copa America final16.07.24, 16:17 • 14696 views

The President of the Continental Confederation of South American National Football Associations, Alejandro Dominguez, said he was deeply saddened by the player's untimely death. South American football is in mourning.

 Appendix

In 2018, Izquierdo made his first division debut for Atlético Cerro. He has been playing in the Nacional with one break since 2022, during which time he played 33 matches and scored two goals.

According to Nacional president Alejandro Balbi, Izquierdo is survived by his wife, Selena, and two children, the second child born a few days before Izquierdo's death.

Football: Manuel Neuer ends his career in the German national team21.08.24, 18:11 • 15151 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

