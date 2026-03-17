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Japan to provide Ukraine with over 7,000 units of computer equipment for vocational colleges and schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

Ukrainian colleges and schools will receive desktops, laptops, and interactive panels from JICA. The aid will cover 382 institutions as part of the recovery program.

Japan to provide Ukraine with over 7,000 units of computer equipment for vocational colleges and schools
Photo: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

Japan is providing Ukraine with over 7,000 units of computer equipment, including personal computers, interactive panels, and laptops for 382 vocational colleges and schools. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

Details

382 vocational colleges and schools in Ukraine will receive modern computer and multimedia equipment as part of the Emergency Recovery Program, implemented by the Government of Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

- the statement said.

Specifically, the supply of over 7,000 units of computer equipment is planned, namely:

  • 3920 personal computers (desktops);
    • 1747 interactive panels;
      • 1422 laptops to ensure remote work of teachers in frontline territories.

        The Ministry of Education and Science added that Japan has already implemented a number of projects in Ukraine, including the transfer of:

        • agricultural equipment (tractors, plows, seeders, harrows) for 12 vocational colleges (2024);
          • tractors for 12 vocational agricultural colleges (2025 year);
            • over 1 million copies of textbooks in the language and literature field for 5th-grade students of NUS (2024);
              • computer, multimedia, and other equipment for 85 digital educational centers (2024).

                Recall

                The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision for the timely provision of educational institutions with textbooks. It provides for the improvement of the system from planning to early delivery of books and two-year planning with annual textbook approbation.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

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