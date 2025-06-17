It will rain despite the heat: weather forecast in Ukraine for June 17 17 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On June 17, changeable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with brief rains and thunderstorms in some regions. The temperature during the day will rise to +23-28°C, with rain and +23°C in Kyiv.
On Tuesday, June 17, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some areas. The temperature during the day will rise to +23°-28°. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
Today, June 17, forecasters predict light short-term rains in the northern, central and eastern regions during the day, in some places thunderstorms, in the rest of the territory without precipitation.
Temperature during the day 23-28°, in the western and northern regions 20-25°.
Wind north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.
On June 17, Kyiv will have a comfortable temperature without cold or heat, but a downpour is expected.
The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a downpour in the afternoon.
During the day, the air will warm up to +23°.
Wind north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Atmospheric pressure is reduced, 745-746 millimeters of mercury.
