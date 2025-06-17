It will rain despite the heat: weather forecast in Ukraine for June 17 17 June 2025

On Tuesday, June 17, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some areas. The temperature during the day will rise to +23°-28°. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, June 17, forecasters predict light short-term rains in the northern, central and eastern regions during the day, in some places thunderstorms, in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Temperature during the day 23-28°, in the western and northern regions 20-25°.

Wind north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

On June 17, Kyiv will have a comfortable temperature without cold or heat, but a downpour is expected.

The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a downpour in the afternoon.

During the day, the air will warm up to +23°.

Wind north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Atmospheric pressure is reduced, 745-746 millimeters of mercury.

Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days