“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
It is important to hear everyone: Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health will discuss the future draft law on the pharmaceutical market

It is important to hear everyone: Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health will discuss the future draft law on the pharmaceutical market

Kyiv

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health will discuss the upcoming draft law on the pharmaceutical market.

Today, the working group of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health will discuss the future draft law on the functioning of the pharmaceutical market. As noted in an exclusive commentary to UNN by MP, member of the Committee Victoria Vagner, the key task is to take into account the interests of all market participants, not just individual players.

We must take into account the interests of all parties. It cannot be that the players are only on one side. There cannot be regulation on one side and no regulation on the other. Because the price is a factor, starting with the manufacturer and ending with pharmacy chains. Therefore, this is a very complicated process, it will not be very fast, so it is important to hear all sides. And when there is a common point, as in the nomination, then we can develop a strategy, and then a legislative act. This is the only way

- Wagner said.

According to her, representatives from all pharmaceutical market participants, from manufacturers to pharmacies, were invited to the working group meeting to hear their opinions. This will help to develop balanced solutions regarding pricing regulation mechanisms, marketing agreements and retro bonuses.

She also emphasized that the regulation should not harm small pharmacies, especially in villages and frontline areas. 

"It is when we regulate only the pharmacy chain that I see the risk of small or social pharmacies disappearing. I just want to remind you that some pharmacy chains are implementing such projects at their own expense. For example, a social pharmacy, a mobile pharmacy in the frontline area, where there are practically none at all. That's why I really appreciate this activity and I don't want people in these areas to be left without medicines. This is very important. Therefore, in order to prevent this from happening, it is we who must sit down and talk to all the participants," emphasized Wagner.

Recall

On Friday, January 24, at a meeting of the Committee on National Health, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko presented a concept for reforming the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The Ministry of Health's proposals included reducing the price of medicines through electronic trading between manufacturers, limiting the size of discounts, and banning retro bonuses. Not all of the proposed changes were to the liking of MPs, so it was decided to develop a separate draft law that would cover all aspects of the pharmaceutical market. It should take into account the rights and obligations of manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

